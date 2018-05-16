Wheat Crunchies Bacon Crisps 78G

- Energy621kJ 149kcal7%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.54g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2070kJ
Product Description
- Crispy Bacon Flavour Crunchy Wheat Snacks
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
- No MSG
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 78G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil (24%), Crispy Bacon Flavour [Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Dextrose, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Spices, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract], Potassium Chloride, Salt
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
2 - 3 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
Net Contents
78g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Serving
|Energy
|2070kJ
|621kJ
|-
|495kcal
|149kcal
|Fat
|25g
|7.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|17g
|of which Sugars
|3.6g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|9.3g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.54g
|-
|-
