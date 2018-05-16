Phat Pasty Co Phat Steak & Cornish Ale Pie

Product Description
- Steak & Cornish Ale Pie
Information
Ingredients
Water, Beef (23%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Shortening [Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Margarine [Rapeseed Oil, Sustainable Palm Oil, Water, Salt], Mushroom, Carrot, Ale (4%) [Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Yeast], Onion, Black Pepper, Thickener: E1422, Beef Flavour Bouillon [Salt, Thickener: E1422, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Colour E150c, Rapeseed Oil], Glaze [Milk Protein, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Sugar, Colour: E160a], Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Leave in foil and place pie on a baking tray. Heat in a pre-heated oven (190°C, 170°C Fan, Gas mark 5) for 25 minutes. Remove foil carefully. Foil and contents will be hot and may burn.
Produce of
Made in UK
Name and address
- Made for:
- Phat Retail Ltd.,
- The Shed @ No 3 Leys View,
- Newport,
- Pagnell,
- MK16 9NL.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (Kj/Kcal)
|1124 // 270
|Fat
|16.9
|Of which Saturates
|8.8
|Carbohydrate
|19.7
|Of which Sugars
|0.5
|Protein
|8.8
|Salt
|0.6
|Fibre
|1.8
