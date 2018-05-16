By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Phat Pasty Co Phat Steak & Cornish Ale Pie

No ratings yetWrite a review
Phat Pasty Co Phat Steak & Cornish Ale Pie

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.99
£0.33/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Product Description

  • Steak & Cornish Ale Pie

Information

Ingredients

Water, Beef (23%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Shortening [Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Margarine [Rapeseed Oil, Sustainable Palm Oil, Water, Salt], Mushroom, Carrot, Ale (4%) [Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Yeast], Onion, Black Pepper, Thickener: E1422, Beef Flavour Bouillon [Salt, Thickener: E1422, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Flavourings, Onion Powder, Colour E150c, Rapeseed Oil], Glaze [Milk Protein, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Sugar, Colour: E160a], Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Leave in foil and place pie on a baking tray. Heat in a pre-heated oven (190°C, 170°C Fan, Gas mark 5) for 25 minutes. Remove foil carefully. Foil and contents will be hot and may burn.

Produce of

Made in UK

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Phat Retail Ltd.,
  • The Shed @ No 3 Leys View,
  • Newport,
  • Pagnell,
  • MK16 9NL.

Return to

  • Phat Retail Ltd.,
  • The Shed @ No 3 Leys View,
  • Newport,
  • Pagnell,
  • MK16 9NL.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (Kj/Kcal)1124 // 270
Fat 16.9
Of which Saturates 8.8
Carbohydrate 19.7
Of which Sugars 0.5
Protein 8.8
Salt 0.6
Fibre 1.8

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Phat Pasty Co Spicy Cauliflower & Spinach Balti Pie

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.99
£1.99/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here