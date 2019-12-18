Sabra Baba Ganoush 200G
Offer
Product Description
- Dip/salad of grilled aubergines and sesame seed paste.
- Sabra Baba Ganoush is made from freshly roasted aubergine and tehina. Blended with unique spices and seasoning Baba Ganoush delivers a rich, smoked flavour that is now all the rage with food lovers.
- Sabra - Taste the Authentic
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Aubergines (41%), Water, Sesame Seed Paste (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Cooked Chickpeas (Water, Chickpeas, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate)), Sugar, Salt, Dried Garlic Flakes, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilizers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Dried Parsley, Modified Starch (E1422)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame
Storage
Keep refrigerated at +4°C.Use by: see cover
Produce of
Product of Israel
Preparation and Usage
- Sabra Baba Ganoush is made from freshly roasted aubergine and tehina. Blended with unique spices and seasoning Baba Ganoush delivers a rich, smoked flavour that is now all the rage with food lovers.
- Enjoy as a dip with pita or your favourite bread, Baba Ganoush can also be enjoyed as an accompaniment to any meal from salads to meat dishes.
- Why not make a Mezze with Sabra Baba Ganoush and Sabra Houmous - just add olives, some cooked meat, falafel, your favourite bread or pitas and some friends.
- Sabra - Taste the Authentic
Number of uses
Pack contains 6+ servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Osem UK Ltd,
- 7-8 Hemmells Park,
- Hemmells Laindon,
- Essex,
- SS15 6GF.
Return to
- Osem UK Ltd,
- 7-8 Hemmells Park,
- Hemmells Laindon,
- Essex,
- SS15 6GF.
- Tel: 01268 410707
- www.sabramezze.co.uk
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|% RI* per 30g
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1034/251
|310/75
|4%
|Fat (g)
|23.5
|7.0
|10%
|- Of which saturates (g)
|2.8
|0.8
|4%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|4.4
|1.3
|<1%
|- Of which are sugars (g)
|2.5
|0.8
|<1%
|Protein (g)
|3.9
|1.2
|2%
|Salt (g)
|1.6
|0.47
|8%
|*RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019