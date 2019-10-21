Tesco Petit Tradition 110G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1453kJ / 351kcal
Product Description
- Soft cheese made with pasteurised cows' milk.
- A creamy & mellow mould ripened cheese, made in France
- Freshness & quality
- Made using milk from France
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk, Cream (Milk), Salt, Coagulant, Starter Culture, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Calcium Chloride.
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made in France
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1453kJ / 351kcal
|436kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|30.0g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|19.2g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.3g
|5.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
