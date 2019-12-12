TESCO TRIO OF FISH MOUSSE 210G

Product Description
- Sweetcure smoked mackerel (Scomber scombrus) mousse, smoked salmon (Salmo salar) with lemon black pepper moesse and tuna (Katsuwonus pelamis) mousse.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Pack size: 210g
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Fish, Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in Scotland (U.K.)
Preparation and Usage
- This product is ready to eat.
- Serve as a dip with toasted bread or oatcakes with salad leaves, drizzled with olive oil on the side.
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
3 x 70g ℮
Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Ingredients
Smoked Salmon (33%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Black Pepper, Dried Coriander
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold One smoked salmon ramekin (70g) Energy 960kJ 672kJ - 232kcal 162kcal Fat 19.4g 13.6g of which saturates 6.8g 4.8g Carbohydrate 4.5g 3.2g of which sugars 2.8g 2.0g Fibre 0.7g 0.5g Protein 9.4g 6.6g Salt 1.4g 1.0g Pack contains 3 servings - -
Ingredients
Sweetcure Mackerel (42%) [Mackerel (Fish), Salt, Brown Sugar], Single Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Worcester Sauce [Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Onion, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger, Garlic, Malted Barley Extract], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Dried Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold One mackerel ramekin (70g) Energy 1097kJ 768kJ - 265kcal 185kcal Fat 22.5g 15.8g of which saturates 8.3g 5.8g Carbohydrate 6.6g 4.6g of which sugars 3.7g 2.6g Fibre 0.4g 0.3g Protein 8.7g 6.1g Salt 0.9g 0.6g Pack contains 3 servings - -
Ingredients
Tuna (Fish) (40%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Chive, Sugar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Milk Proteins, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, White Pepper
Typical Values As sold Per 100g As sold One tuna ramekin (70g) Energy 799kJ 559kJ - 192kcal 134kcal Fat 13.8g 9.7g of which saturates 5.9g 4.1g Carbohydrate 5.8g 4.1g of which sugars 4.2g 2.9g Fibre 0.6g 0.4g Protein 10.9g 7.6g Salt 0.8g 0.5g Pack contains 3 servings - -
