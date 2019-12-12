By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
TESCO TRIO OF FISH MOUSSE 210G

TESCO TRIO OF FISH MOUSSE 210G
£ 4.00
£19.05/kg

Product Description

  • Sweetcure smoked mackerel (Scomber scombrus) mousse, smoked salmon (Salmo salar) with lemon black pepper moesse and tuna (Katsuwonus pelamis) mousse.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly source
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Fish, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland (U.K.)

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • This product is ready to eat.
  • Serving Suggestion
  • Serve as a dip with toasted bread or oatcakes with salad leaves, drizzled with olive oil on the side.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produce for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

3 x 70g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

    • Responsibly source
    • Sweetcure Mackerel Mousse
    • Smoked Salmon Mousse
    • Tuna Mousse

    Information

    Ingredients

    Smoked Salmon (33%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Black Pepper, Dried Coriander

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One smoked salmon ramekin (70g)
    Energy 960kJ672kJ
    -232kcal162kcal
    Fat 19.4g13.6g
    of which saturates 6.8g4.8g
    Carbohydrate 4.5g3.2g
    of which sugars 2.8g2.0g
    Fibre 0.7g0.5g
    Protein 9.4g6.6g
    Salt 1.4g1.0g
    Pack contains 3 servings--
  • One mackerel ramekin
    • Energy768kJ 185kcal
      9%
    • Fat15.8g
      23%
    • Saturates5.8g
      29%
    • Sugars2.6g
      3%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1097kJ

    • Responsibly source
    • Sweetcure Mackerel Mousse
    • Smoked Salmon Mousse
    • Tuna Mousse

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sweetcure Mackerel (42%) [Mackerel (Fish), Salt, Brown Sugar], Single Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Worcester Sauce [Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Onion, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger, Garlic, Malted Barley Extract], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Dried Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One mackerel ramekin (70g)
    Energy 1097kJ768kJ
    -265kcal185kcal
    Fat 22.5g15.8g
    of which saturates 8.3g5.8g
    Carbohydrate 6.6g4.6g
    of which sugars 3.7g2.6g
    Fibre 0.4g0.3g
    Protein 8.7g6.1g
    Salt 0.9g0.6g
    Pack contains 3 servings--
    • Responsibly source
    • Sweetcure Mackerel Mousse
    • Smoked Salmon Mousse
    • Tuna Mousse

    Information

    Ingredients

    Tuna (Fish) (40%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Chive, Sugar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Milk Proteins, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, White Pepper

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Number of uses

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One tuna ramekin (70g)
    Energy 799kJ559kJ
    -192kcal134kcal
    Fat 13.8g9.7g
    of which saturates 5.9g4.1g
    Carbohydrate 5.8g4.1g
    of which sugars 4.2g2.9g
    Fibre 0.6g0.4g
    Protein 10.9g7.6g
    Salt 0.8g0.5g
    Pack contains 3 servings--

