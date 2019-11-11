The Beyond Sausage 2 Pack 200G

The very best
By far the very best vegan sausage on the market. Worth trying once but still too expensive to buy regularly. Any meat eater that tries these will be reconsidering their views on vegan food.
Best vegan sausage, and NOT over salted!
I have tried every vegan sausage, and this is by far the best. Flavorful, and most surprisingly, not too salty! Most have way too much salt, but not these! Love em!
Excellent product
Please keep these 'sausages' in stock as they are excellent.
These sausages really do taste like the real thing
These sausages really do taste like the real thing! I tried them in the USA and honestly you will love them even if you are a meat eater.