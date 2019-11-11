The Beyond Sausage 2 Pack 200G

Barbecue

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Heat barbecue to high heat. Lightly brush sausages with oil and grill for about 6 minutes, turning once halfway through. Results may vary due to differences in barbecue equipment and cooking temperatures.



Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Sausage is fully cooked when internal temperature is 74°C, piping hot throughout. Do not reheat once cooled.

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw product.

Not recommended:

Boiling, microwaving, or cooking from frozen.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Heat a non-stick pan to medium-high heat and cook for about 6 minutes, turning frequently.

