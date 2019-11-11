By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Beyond Sausage 2 Pack 200G

5(4)Write a review
The Beyond Sausage 2 Pack 200G
£ 5.00
£25.00/kg

Product Description

  • Plant-Based Sausage Made with Pea Protein.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Brat original
  • Ready to cook
  • Perishable
  • No soy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein Isolate* (16%), Refined Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Flavouring, Potato Starch, Salt, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Beetroot, Carrot, Pepper), Apple Fibre, Citrus Extract Flavouring, Stabilisers: Methylcellulose, Calcium Alginate, *Peas are Legumes

Allergy Information

  • Contains no Peanuts or Tree Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated and cook thoroughly before serving. Use within 3 days of opening and by use by date shown.Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Heat barbecue to high heat. Lightly brush sausages with oil and grill for about 6 minutes, turning once halfway through. Results may vary due to differences in barbecue equipment and cooking temperatures.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Sausage is fully cooked when internal temperature is 74°C, piping hot throughout. Do not reheat once cooled.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw product.
Not recommended:
Boiling, microwaving, or cooking from frozen.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Heat a non-stick pan to medium-high heat and cook for about 6 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • People with severe allergies to legumes like peanuts should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Beyond Meat®,
  • Hilton Foods UK Ltd,
  • The Interchange,
  • 2-12 Latham Rd,
  • Huntingdon,

Return to

  • Beyond Meat®,
  • Hilton Foods UK Ltd,
  • The Interchange,
  • 2-12 Latham Rd,
  • Huntingdon,
  • PE29 6YE.
  • ethanandteam@beyondmeat.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen Pan-Fry Cooked According to Instructions) Per 100 gWhen Pan-Fry Cooked According to Instructions Per Sausage (76 g*)
Energy 1046 kJ / 250 kcal795 kJ / 190 kcal
Fat 15.8 g12.0 g
of which saturates 6.6 g5.0 g
Carbohydrate 6.6 g5.0 g
of which sugars 0.0 g0.0 g
Fibre 4.0 g3.0 g
Protein 21.0 g16.0 g
Salt 1.6 g1.3 g
Pack contains 2 servings--
* When pan-fry cooked according to instructions, 100g sausage typically weighs 76g--

Safety information

View more safety information

People with severe allergies to legumes like peanuts should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The very best

5 stars

By far the very best vegan sausage on the market. Worth trying once but still too expensive to buy regularly. Any meat eater that tries these will be reconsidering their views on vegan food.

Best vegan sausage, and NOT over salted!

5 stars

I have tried every vegan sausage, and this is by far the best. Flavorful, and most surprisingly, not too salty! Most have way too much salt, but not these! Love em!

Excellent product

5 stars

Please keep these 'sausages' in stock as they are excellent.

These sausages really do taste like the real thing

5 stars

These sausages really do taste like the real thing! I tried them in the USA and honestly you will love them even if you are a meat eater.

Usually bought next

The Beyond Burger 227G

£ 5.00
£22.03/kg

Beyond Meat Free From Meat Burger 227G

£ 5.00
£2.21/100g

Like Meat Pea Based Smoked Sausage 180G

£ 3.30
£18.34/kg

Tesco Soft White Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.12/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here