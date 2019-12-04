By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yeo Valley Natural Top Organic Mango Yogurt 350G

5(1)Write a review
Yeo Valley Natural Top Organic Mango Yogurt 350G
£ 1.00
£0.29/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mango Yogurt Topped with Greek Style Natural Yogurt
  • Design: Big Fish®
  • Our famous, fruity yogurt, topped with an undulating layer of thick and creamy natural yogurt. Dip into them one at a time, stir them together or dive straight in to get the best of both.
  • It's... different
  • What's going on here, then? Well, first there's a generous tide of our deliciously fruity organic yogurt. Then, on the top you'll find a gentle wave of thick and creamy Greek-style natural yogurt. Take one layer at a time, dip into both or swirl them together and dive in - your choice.
  • Organic
  • Fruity yogurt topped with natural
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Greek Style Yogurt (Milk) (25%), Organic Mango Purée (3.7%), Organic Sugar (3.7%), Organic Maize Starch, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Warnings

  • Warning: may contain fruit stones.

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 413kJ/99kcal
Fat 4.6g
of which saturates 3.0g
Carbohydrate 10.1g
of which sugars 8.3g
Protein 4.2g
Salt*0.11g
Calcium 159mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†19% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: may contain fruit stones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste - low sugar

5 stars

My new favorite! Way less sugar than any of the other fruited yogurts and still it tastes great. Love the mix of the top and bottom layer :-)

Usually bought next

Yeo Valley Natural Top Organic Black Cherry Yogurt 350G

£ 1.00
£0.29/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Natural Top Organic Blueberry & Blackcurrant 350G

£ 1.00
£0.29/100g

Offer

Onken Mango & Passion Fruit Yogurt 450G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Banana & Custard Style Yogurt 450G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here