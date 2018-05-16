Rustlers Beef & Chickpea Tex Mex Burger 174G

Product Description
- A flame grilled beef, chickpea, red pepper and onion patty in a sesame seeded bun, with a sachet of spicy salsa sauce.
- Did You Know?
- This burger uses only the finest quality beef which is traceable back to the farm of origin.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Heat to enjoy
- 100% traceable
- Pack size: 174g
Information
Ingredients
Beef and Chickpea Patty (49%) [Beef, Chickpeas, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Red Peppers, Onions, Acidity Regulator: E325; Soya Isolate, Salt, Potato Starch, Spices, Tomato Powder, Lemon Powder, Egg White Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Yeast Extract, Lime Oil, Spice Extract, Cocoa Powder], Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Preservative: E282; Emulsifier: E472e; Antioxidant: E300], Salsa Sauce [Sugar, Tomato Puree, Onion, Green Peppers, Spirit Vinegar, Jalapenos, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Puree, Coriander], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep in the fridge, and don't freeze.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
Name and address
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St. Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If you have any comments, give us a shout and let us know! Remember to keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
- (UK) 0800 760 067
- rustlersonline.com
Net Contents
174g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (174g)
|Energy
|1117kJ/267kcal
|1944kJ/465kcal
|Fat
|11.4g
|19.8g
|of which saturates
|4.6g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|28.2g
|49.1g
|of which sugars
|5.4g
|9.4g
|Protein
|11.5g
|20.1g
|Salt
|1.6g
|2.8g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
