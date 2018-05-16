Quorn Vegan Crunchy Tex Mex Nuggets 200G

- Energy798 kJ 191 kcal10%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.60g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 999 kJ
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour nuggets, made with mycoprotein, in a spiced breadcrumb with quinoa, oats, barley & linseed
- This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
- With a crunchy multi-grain crumb
- Source of protein
- Low in saturated fat
- High in fibre
- No soy
- Vegan
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (52%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Quinoa (3%), Whole Barley Flakes (2%), Potato Protein, Oats (1%), Linseed (1%), Maize Starch, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Spices (Paprika, Turmeric, Cayenne Chilli, Black Pepper, White Pepper), Flavourings, Wheat Gluten, Pea Fibre, Yeast, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Acid: Citric Acid, Sugar, Dried Garlic, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Parsley, Colour: Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Quorn Crunchy Tex-Mex Nuggets can be frozen on day of purchase and kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed. Defrost thoroughly before cooking.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
12 min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf.
If cooking from frozen cook for 15 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as oven cooked) Per 100g
|(as oven cooked) Per 4 Nuggets
|Energy
|999 kJ
|798 kJ
|-
|239 kcal
|191 kcal
|Fat
|11g
|8.8g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|16g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|5.2g
|Protein
|11g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.60g
|Serves 2-3
|-
|-
