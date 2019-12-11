By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
I Can't Believe It's So Good Vegetable Fat Spread 500G

Write a review
I Can't Believe It's So Good Vegetable Fat Spread 500G
£ 1.00
£0.20/100g

Product Description

  • 42% vegetable fat spread
  • I can't believe it's not Butter! is suitable for vegetarians.
  • I can't believe it's not Butter! is committed to sustainable palm oil.
  • Please note that Upfield and I can't believe it's not Butter! are registered trademarks and assets which belong to the company. This product is a vegetable fat spread which can be used straight from the fridge. Pack size: 500g
  • I can't believe it's not Butter! Made with buttermilk for an extra buttery taste. Spread it, melt it, cook and bake with it then lick your lips after tasting it! Spreadable straight from the fridge and at 37 calories per serving, you really won't believe it's not butter!
  • I can't believe it's not Butter! is a vegetable fat spread, made with buttermilk for a truly buttery taste. So tasty and so versatile, it can be used for baking, cooking, glazing and frying or just spread straight onto your morning toast. A delicious alternative to butter at 83% less saturated fat and almost a third fewer calories! A great source of Vitamin D which you and your family can enjoy every day.
  • Made with buttermilk
  • Good for spreading, cooking, baking and frying
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (42%) (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower), Buttermilk (5%) (Milk), Salt (1.4%), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated; suitable for freezing, defrost in refrigerator.For Best Before Date see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for spreading, frying, baking. Suitable for freezing (For up to 3 months, defrost in refrigerator)

Name and address

  • Upfield UK,
  • I Can't Believe It's Not Butter,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Upfield Ireland,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1562kJ/373kcal
Fat42g
of which saturates8.6g
Carbohydrates<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g
Protein<0.5g
Salt1.4g
Vitamin D(150% NRV) 7.5µg
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Terrible

1 stars

The old spread was good and we used it for a long time. They've now changed the recipe and the spread just falls off your knife before you can even get it to the bread! I baked with it this week for the first time and couldn't understand why my usual mixture consistency was so runny and the results weren't as good. When I looked at the list of ingredients, the first one is water and it's only 42% fat. How can you bake properly with that? We've now changed to Flora Buttery instead. Don't buy!

