I Can't Believe It's So Good Vegetable Fat Spread 500G

Terrible
The old spread was good and we used it for a long time. They've now changed the recipe and the spread just falls off your knife before you can even get it to the bread! I baked with it this week for the first time and couldn't understand why my usual mixture consistency was so runny and the results weren't as good. When I looked at the list of ingredients, the first one is water and it's only 42% fat. How can you bake properly with that? We've now changed to Flora Buttery instead. Don't buy!