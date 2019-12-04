Yeo Valley Natural Top Organic Blueberry & Blackcurrant 350G
Offer
Product Description
- Blueberry and Blackcurrant Yogurt Topped with Greek Style Natural Yogurt
- design: Big Fish®
- Our famous, fruity yogurt, topped with an undulating layer of thick and creamy natural yogurt. Dip into them one at a time, stir them together or dive straight in to get the best of both.
- It's... different
- What's going on here, then? Well, first there's a generous tide of our deliciously fruity organic yogurt. Then, on the top you'll find a gentle wave of thick and creamy Greek-style natural yogurt. Take one layer at a time, dip into both or swirl them together and dive in - your choice.
- Organic
- Fruity yogurt topped with natural
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Greek Style Yogurt (Milk) (25%), Organic Sugar (3.7%), Organic Blueberries (1.9%), Organic Blackcurrant (1.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Return to
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
- yeovalley.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|407kJ/97kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|of which sugars
|8.6g
|Protein
|4.3g
|Salt*
|0.12g
|Calcium
|159mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†19% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019