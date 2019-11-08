Soulful Tomato & Blackbean Cashews & Quinoa 380G

Great taste - very filling. Ideal for cold days to
Great taste - very filling. Ideal for cold days to warm up!
Tastes SO good!
Tastes SO good!
Diced Tomato (25%), Water, Black Turtle Beans (12%), Coconut Milk (10%), Red Pepper, Diced Onion, Red Rice (3.5%), Lime Juice, Baby Corn, Red Quinoa (2%), Agave Syrup, Coconut Cream, Cashew Nut (2%), Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli (1%), Ginger Purée, Coriander Leaf, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Rice Flour, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Onion, Yeast Extract, Celery, Carrot, Spices, Sunflower Oil, White Mushroom, Herbs, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Carrot, Onion), Pumpkin, Lovage, Garlic], Red Chilli Purée
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing. If freezing, freeze within use by date and consume within three months.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Guidelines only. Check contents are piping hot before serving.
Do not reheat once cooled.
If heating from frozen, allow extra time.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Warm on a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until piping hot (usually 5 - 6 mins).
Produced in the UK
Contains 1 serving
Packing. Recyclable
380g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot
|Energy kJ
|410
|1558
|Energy kcal
|98
|372
|Fat
|3.9g
|14.9g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|41g
|of which sugars
|3.8g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|12.2g
|Protein
|3.2g
|12.0g
|Salt
|0.30g
|1.14g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019