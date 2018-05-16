By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Higgidy Steak & Red Wine Pie 250G



Product Description

  • Steak & Red Wine Pie
  • All-butter shortcrust pastry with Red Tractor assured British beef and outdoor-bred bacon, mushrooms and baby onions cooked in a rich red wine stew, hand-finished with crisp puff pastry & cracked black pepper.
  • Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
  • We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
  • Tender steak & smoky bacon
  • Sliced mushrooms & baby onions
  • Camilla's all-butter puff pastry
  • Topped with cracked black pepper
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (26%), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), White Mushroom (19%), Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>) (11%), Water, Silverskin Onions (6%), Bacon Lardons (5%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Red Wine (5%), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Beef Stock, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>), Cornflour, Free Range <strong>Egg</strong> Yolk, Rapeseed Oil, Colour: Plain Caramel, Salt, Chopped Thyme, Cracked Black Pepper (<1%), Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Made on a site that handles Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep your pie refrigerated below 5°C. If freezing, freeze before use by date. Use within one month & once defrosted eat within 24 hours. Once thawed don't refreeze. Always defrost fully before cooking.For use by see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This pie is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging & place on a tray on the middle shelf of the oven for about 25 minutes. This is a guide only (some ovens vary). Do not reheat once cooled.

Preparation and Usage

  • This pie is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Higgidy,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Return to

  • Tell us what you Think
  • Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
  • thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
  • Higgidy,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pie
Energy 1030kJ/246kcal2576kJ/615kcal
Fat 13.0g32.4g
of which saturates 7.1g17.6g
Carbohydrate 21.9g54.7g
of which sugars 0.9g2.3g
Fibre 1.3g3.3g
Protein 10.8g27.1g
Salt 0.62g1.55g

