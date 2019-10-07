By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chop Vegan Sriracha Chilli Stir Fry Paste 60G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.00
£16.67/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Sweet hot chilli sauce with a blend of red chillies and red peppers.
  • No fuss, just taste
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Red Pepper Purée (21%), Red Chilli Purée (20%), Spirit Vinegar, Water, Diced Garlic, Salt, Cornflour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Chilli Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 21 days and by 'best before' date shown.Best before: see pot.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion:
  • In a pan heat a splash of oil and stir-fry your favourite ingredient mix until cooked through, then add the paste and continue to cook for a couple of minutes and enjoy.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • JDM Foodgroup Ltd.,
  • Monument Road,
  • Bicker,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE20 3DJ.

Return to

  • JDM Foodgroup Ltd.,
  • Monument Road,
  • Bicker,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE20 3DJ.
  • www.chopstirfry.co.uk

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 550kJ, 130kcal
Fat 0.6g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 29g
of which sugars 25g
Fibre 1.0g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 4.3g

