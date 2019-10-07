Chop Vegan Sriracha Chilli Stir Fry Paste 60G
Product Description
- Sweet hot chilli sauce with a blend of red chillies and red peppers.
- No fuss, just taste
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 60g
Ingredients
Sugar, Red Pepper Purée (21%), Red Chilli Purée (20%), Spirit Vinegar, Water, Diced Garlic, Salt, Cornflour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Chilli Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 21 days and by 'best before' date shown.Best before: see pot.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion:
- In a pan heat a splash of oil and stir-fry your favourite ingredient mix until cooked through, then add the paste and continue to cook for a couple of minutes and enjoy.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- JDM Foodgroup Ltd.,
- Monument Road,
- Bicker,
- Lincolnshire,
- PE20 3DJ.
Return to
- www.chopstirfry.co.uk
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|550kJ, 130kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|of which sugars
|25g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|4.3g
