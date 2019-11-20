By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Pot Of Joy Snowy 4 Pack 260G

Write a review
Per pot (65g)
  • Energy594kJ 142kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 4 x Smooth Cadbury White Chocolate Dessert Over a Cadbury Milk Chocolate Dessert Layer.
  • Cadbury Pots of Joy Milk Chocolate Potted Desserts are the milk chocolate lovers dream. Smooth and creamy, enjoy this Cadbury milk chocolate smooth potted dessert chilled as the perfect lunchtime or after dinner treat.
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, White Chocolate (7%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Flavouring), Cream, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (3.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Dried Buttermilk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Pork Gelatine, Emulsifiers (E471), Stabilisers (Pectin, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Net Contents

4 x 65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 65g pot%* Per Pot
Energy kJ914594
kcal2181427
Fat g9.66.39
of which saturates g6.03.920
Carbohydrate g28.118.37
of which sugars g26.117.019
Fibre g0.50.3
Protein g4.73.06
Salt g0.170.112
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Delicious but absolutely tiny plus the container i

Delicious but absolutely tiny plus the container is only filled halfway, it's like walkers; half air half product.

