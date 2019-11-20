Cadbury Pot Of Joy Snowy 4 Pack 260G

Delicious but absolutely tiny plus the container i
Delicious but absolutely tiny plus the container is only filled halfway, it's like walkers; half air half product.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Water, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, White Chocolate (7%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Flavouring), Cream, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (3.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Dried Buttermilk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Pork Gelatine, Emulsifiers (E471), Stabilisers (Pectin, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
4 x 65g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 65g pot
|%* Per Pot
|Energy kJ
|914
|594
|kcal
|218
|142
|7
|Fat g
|9.6
|6.3
|9
|of which saturates g
|6.0
|3.9
|20
|Carbohydrate g
|28.1
|18.3
|7
|of which sugars g
|26.1
|17.0
|19
|Fibre g
|0.5
|0.3
|Protein g
|4.7
|3.0
|6
|Salt g
|0.17
|0.11
|2
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
