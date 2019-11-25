By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Villa Maria With Wine Cooler 75Cl

Villa Maria With Wine Cooler 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Wine Cooler Gift
  • Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc
  • Wine of New Zealand

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and refrigerate once opened.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Wine Cooler
  • Wash thoroughly and dry before first use. Hand wash only. Wipe clean.

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

