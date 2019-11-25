Villa Maria With Wine Cooler 75Cl
Product Description
- Wine Cooler Gift
- Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc
- Wine of New Zealand
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and refrigerate once opened.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Wine Cooler
- Wash thoroughly and dry before first use. Hand wash only. Wipe clean.
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
