Seriously Cheddar & Roasted Onion Flavoured Melting Pot 140G

Product Description
- Blend of cheddar cheese, butter, seasonings and roasted onion flavour.
- Experience the ultimate cheesy, gooey, comfort food with Seriously® Melting Pot: a deliciously rich, molten cheese dip, perfect with fresh crusty bread and vegetables. Seriously® cheddar never tasted so good.
- Crafted in Scotland
- Made with Scottish cheddar and roasted onion flavour
- Easy cook in 15 minutes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Seriously® Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (31%) (Milk), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Water, Butter (Milk), Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Natural Flavourings (Milk), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before date: see side of lid.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 15 Mins 180°c Fan 160°c Gas 4
Take the pot out of the fridge. Preheat oven to recommended temperature. Remove cardboard sleeve and lid. Place the pot on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Once cooked, remove the baking tray from the oven and allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving.
Tip: Check food is piping hot, and you're good to go!
Handle glass jar with care; it can be very hot. This is a guide only.
Warning: Do not reheat once cooled. Do not place this glass pot in the microwave. Do not freeze.
Produce of
Produced in France with Seriously® Cheddar made in Scotland from UK milk
Preparation and Usage
- For additional serving suggestions please look inside the sleeve.
Number of uses
1-2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- RH1 1SH,
Return to
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
- www.seriouslycheddar.co.uk
Net Contents
140g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1176kJ / 284kcal
|Fat
|24g
|of which saturates
|17g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|9.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
