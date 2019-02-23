Noel Traditional Chorizo Ring 225G
Product Description
- Mild extra chorizo ring.
- One of the top specialities of the Spanish charcuterie, made from the finest pigs, a touch of paprika and aromatic garlic. An example of traditional that our master butchers have been preparing for generations. This selected chorizo is carefully dry cured for an intense aroma and exquisite taste.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Traditional recipe
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Gluten and lactose free
- Colouring free
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat and Fat, Salt, Smoked Paprika (1, 4%), Dextrose, Garlic Paste (0, 2%), Antioxidant (E-301), Preservatives (E-250, E-252), Nutmeg, Oregano, Natural edible Casing
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 4 days.Best Before: (see package).
Produce of
Product of Spain
Additives
- Free From Colours
Name and address
- Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
- Pla de Begudà,
- 17857 St. Joan les Fonts,
- Girona,
- España.
Return to
- export@noel.es
- www.noel.es
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|1971kJ/476kcal
|Fat
|42g
|of which saturates
|14g
|Carbohydrates
|1,5g
|of which sugars
|<0,5g
|Protein
|23g
|Salt
|4,3g
