Noel Traditional Chorizo Ring 225G

Noel Traditional Chorizo Ring 225G
£ 2.50
£1.12/100g

New

Product Description

  • Mild extra chorizo ring.
  • One of the top specialities of the Spanish charcuterie, made from the finest pigs, a touch of paprika and aromatic garlic. An example of traditional that our master butchers have been preparing for generations. This selected chorizo is carefully dry cured for an intense aroma and exquisite taste.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Traditional recipe
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • Colouring free
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat and Fat, Salt, Smoked Paprika (1, 4%), Dextrose, Garlic Paste (0, 2%), Antioxidant (E-301), Preservatives (E-250, E-252), Nutmeg, Oregano, Natural edible Casing

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 4 days.Best Before: (see package).

Produce of

Product of Spain

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
  • Pla de Begudà,
  • 17857 St. Joan les Fonts,
  • Girona,
  • España.

Return to

  • export@noel.es
  • www.noel.es

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Energy 1971kJ/476kcal
Fat 42g
of which saturates 14g
Carbohydrates 1,5g
of which sugars <0,5g
Protein 23g
Salt 4,3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

