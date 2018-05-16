Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Orange Egg 280G
New
Product Description
- Hollow orange flavoured chocolate egg with a bar of chocolate with orange flavoured pieces (12 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Bournville
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- A large dark chocolate orange Easter egg with one 100 g bar of Bournville orange
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Nuts
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
280g ℮
- Each 12.5 g contains
- Energy263 kJ 63 kcal3%
- Fat3.1 g4%
- Saturates1.8 g9%
- Sugars7.3 g8%
- Salt<0.01 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2104 kJ
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Orange Pulp (4 %), Palm Oil, Apple Puree, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Pineapple Fibres, Thickeners (E401, E341), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 36 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 3 Chunks (12.5 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2104 kJ 263 kJ 8400 kJ / - 503 kcal 63 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 25 g 3.1 g 70 g of which Saturates 15 g 1.8 g 20 g Carbohydrate 63 g 7.9 g 260 g of which Sugars 58 g 7.3 g 90 g Fibre 5.5 g 0.7 g - Protein 3.7 g 0.5 g 50 g Salt 0.07 g <0.01 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2125 kJ
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Natural Orange Flavouring, Cocoa Solids 36 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Portion (25 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2125 kJ 531 kJ 8400 kJ / - 509 kcal 127 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 27 g 6.7 g 70 g of which Saturates 16 g 4.0 g 20 g Carbohydrate 59 g 15 g 260 g of which Sugars 57 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 6.2 g 1.5 g - Protein 3.9 g 1.0 g 50 g Salt <0.01 g <0.01 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
