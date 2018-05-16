By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Orange Egg 280G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Orange Egg 280G
£ 6.00
£2.15/100g

New

Product Description

  • Hollow orange flavoured chocolate egg with a bar of chocolate with orange flavoured pieces (12 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Bournville
  • Cadbury Bournville Dark Orange Hollow Egg.
  • Orange flavoured chocolate shell egg.
  • Cadbury Bournville Dark with Orange Pieces.
  • Chocolate with orange flavoured pieces (12 %).
  • Cadbury Bournville Dark Orange Hollow Egg.
  • 7-8 portions per hollow shell egg.
  • Cadbury Bournville Dark with Orange Pieces.
  • 8 portions per bar.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • A large dark chocolate orange Easter egg with one 100 g bar of Bournville orange
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

280g ℮

  • Each 12.5 g contains
    • Energy263 kJ 63 kcal
      3%
    • Fat3.1 g
      4%
    • Saturates1.8 g
      9%
    • Sugars7.3 g
      8%
    • Salt<0.01 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2104 kJ

    • A large dark chocolate orange Easter egg with one 100 g bar of Bournville orange
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Large Easter Egg
    • 1 Sharing Bar

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Orange Pulp (4 %), Palm Oil, Apple Puree, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Pineapple Fibres, Thickeners (E401, E341), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 36 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Nuts
    • Contains: Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 Chunks (12.5 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2104 kJ263 kJ8400 kJ /
    -503 kcal63 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 25 g3.1 g70 g
    of which Saturates 15 g1.8 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 63 g7.9 g260 g
    of which Sugars 58 g7.3 g90 g
    Fibre 5.5 g0.7 g-
    Protein 3.7 g0.5 g50 g
    Salt 0.07 g<0.01 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy531 kJ 127 kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.7 g
      10%
    • Saturates4.0 g
      20%
    • Sugars14 g
      16%
    • Salt<0.01 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2125 kJ

    • A large dark chocolate orange Easter egg with one 100 g bar of Bournville orange
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Large Easter Egg
    • 1 Sharing Bar

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Natural Orange Flavouring, Cocoa Solids 36 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Nuts
    • Contains: Soya

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2125 kJ531 kJ8400 kJ /
    -509 kcal127 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 27 g6.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates 16 g4.0 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 59 g15 g260 g
    of which Sugars 57 g14 g90 g
    Fibre 6.2 g1.5 g-
    Protein 3.9 g1.0 g50 g
    Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here