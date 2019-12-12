Tesco Finest Lemon & Pea Smoked Salmon Verrines 160G

- Energy220kJ 53kcal3%
Product Description
- Individual pots layered with pea purée, smoked salmon (Salmo salar) mince with lemon and mixed peppercorns, lemon and mascarpone dressing topped with lemon zest.
- Responsibility sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Scottish salmon
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Smoked Salmon (29%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Peas, Water, Quark Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese (Milk), Seasoned Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese [Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt], Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper, Cracked Black Peppercorns, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cracked Green Peppercorns, Red Bell Pepper, Lemon Oil, Whole Pink Peppercorns
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not Suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland (U.K.), using salmon farmed in Scotland (U.K.)
Preparation and Usage
- This product is ready to eat. Serve straight from the refrigerator.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
Produced for:
Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Welwyn Garden City,
AL7 1GA,
U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One verrine (40g)
|Energy
|551kJ
|220kJ
|-
|132kcal
|53kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|2.8g
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|2.4g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|9.8g
|3.9g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.7g
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
