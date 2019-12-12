By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lemon & Pea Smoked Salmon Verrines 160G

Tesco Finest Lemon & Pea Smoked Salmon Verrines 160G
£ 4.00
£2.50/100g
One verrine
  • Energy220kJ 53kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 551kJ

Product Description

  • Individual pots layered with pea purée, smoked salmon (Salmo salar) mince with lemon and mixed peppercorns, lemon and mascarpone dressing topped with lemon zest.
  • Responsibility sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Scottish salmon
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Smoked Salmon (29%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Peas, Water, Quark Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese (Milk), Seasoned Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese [Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt], Single Cream (Milk), Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper, Cracked Black Peppercorns, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cracked Green Peppercorns, Red Bell Pepper, Lemon Oil, Whole Pink Peppercorns

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not Suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland (U.K.), using salmon farmed in Scotland (U.K.)

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat. Serve straight from the refrigerator.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  Produced for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One verrine (40g)
Energy 551kJ220kJ
-132kcal53kcal
Fat 7.1g2.8g
of which saturates 2.7g1.1g
Carbohydrate 5.9g2.4g
of which sugars 3.0g1.2g
Fibre 2.6g1.1g
Protein 9.8g3.9g
Salt 1.6g0.7g
Pack contains 4 servings--

Safety information

Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

