Noel Sliced Chorizo Mild 120G
New
Product Description
- Sliced chorizo Mild
- A typical product of the Spanish charcuterie with an intense paprika flavour
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Traditional recipe
- Colouring and preservatives free
- Gluten and lactose free
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat and Fat, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Fruit Extract, Nutmeg, Oregano
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Open 10 minutes before eating. Once open consume within 48 hours.Best before: see package
Produce of
Product of Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy it as a "tapa" or in delicious sandwiches.
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
- Pla de Begudà,
- 17857 St. Joan Les Fonts,
- Girona,
- España.
Return to
- noel@noel.es
- export@noel.es
- www.noel.es
Net Contents
0.12kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1710kJ/413Kcal
|Total fat
|35g
|of which saturates
|13g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|21g
|Salt
|3.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019