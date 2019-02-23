By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Noel Sliced Chorizo Mild 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Noel Sliced Chorizo Mild 120G
£ 2.00
£1.67/100g

New

Product Description

  • Sliced chorizo Mild
  • A typical product of the Spanish charcuterie with an intense paprika flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Traditional recipe
  • Colouring and preservatives free
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat and Fat, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Fruit Extract, Nutmeg, Oregano

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0° and 7°C. Open 10 minutes before eating. Once open consume within 48 hours.Best before: see package

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy it as a "tapa" or in delicious sandwiches.

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
  • Pla de Begudà,
  • 17857 St. Joan Les Fonts,
  • Girona,
  • España.

Return to

  • noel@noel.es
  • export@noel.es
  • www.noel.es

Net Contents

0.12kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1710kJ/413Kcal
Total fat 35g
of which saturates 13g
Carbohydrate 2.3g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein 21g
Salt 3.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Cajun Seasoning 45G

£ 0.90
£0.20/10g

Tesco Continental Meat Platter 120G

£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

Boursin Garlic & Herb Soft Cheese 150 G

£ 2.00
£13.34/kg

Tesco Pizza Pepperoni 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here