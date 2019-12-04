Gu Belgian Chocolate Brownie 2 X 78G
Offer
Product Description
- 2 Chocolate Brownies with Chocolate Ganache
- Follow us on Instagram @gupuds & Facebook @GuUK
- For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
- Indulge with our warm Belgian chocolate brownie, diving through a layer of rich velvety ganache into the soft chocolatey centre. Heat to eat for pure chocolate bliss.
- We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
- 2 Belgian Chocolate Brownies
- Remove foil, heat up, enjoy
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 156g
Information
Ingredients
Belgian Dark Chocolate (19%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Unsalted Butter, Whipping Cream, Pasteurised Whole Egg (Egg, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Salted Caramel (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Cream, Butter, Salted Butter, Guérande Salt, Water, Stabiliser (Pectin)), Oat Flour, Dark Chocolate (7%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Guérande Salt
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me hot.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
- Caution: the glass ramekin can be very hot.
Name and address
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Net Contents
2 x 78g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 78g (ramekin)
|Energy
|1956 kJ
|1526 kJ
|-
|469 kcal
|366 kcal
|Fat (g)
|29.6
|23.1
|of which saturates (g)
|17.4
|13.6
|Carbohydrate (g)
|46.9
|36.6
|of which sugars (g)
|36.0
|28.1
|Fibre (g)
|1.8
|1.4
|Protein (g)
|4.7
|3.6
|Salt (g)
|0.22
|0.17
Safety information
Handle glass ramekin with care. Caution: the glass ramekin can be very hot.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019