Tesco Finest Rainbow Coleslaw 275G

- Energy539kJ 130kcal7%
- Fat12.3g18%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ / 189kcal
Product Description
- White and pink cabbage, butternut squash, carrot and spring onion in a crème fraîche mayonnaise.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 275g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: White Cabbage (20%), Pink Cabbage (20%), Rapeseed Oil, Butternut Squash, Carrot, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Spring Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Single Cream (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (69g)
|Energy
|781kJ / 189kcal
|539kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|12.3g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
