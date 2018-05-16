By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Rainbow Coleslaw 275G

Tesco Finest Rainbow Coleslaw 275G
£ 1.05
£0.38/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy539kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • White and pink cabbage, butternut squash, carrot and spring onion in a crème fraîche mayonnaise.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Cabbage (20%), Pink Cabbage (20%), Rapeseed Oil, Butternut Squash, Carrot, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Spring Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Single Cream (Milk).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (69g)
Energy781kJ / 189kcal539kJ / 130kcal
Fat17.9g12.3g
Saturates2.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate5.3g3.6g
Sugars4.3g3.0g
Fibre1.2g0.8g
Protein1.2g0.8g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

