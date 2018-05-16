By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peperami Beef Bars 3 X 20G

Peperami Beef Bars 3 X 20G
£ 2.25
£3.75/100g
Per 20g** bar:,**20g bar = 1 portion
  • Energy289kJ 69kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1445kJ 345kcal

Product Description

  • Original flavour meat bar made from formed meat of minced beef and pork; cured, dried and smoked.
  • To find out more...
  • Visit: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
  • www.peperami.tv
  • Protein kick††
  • ††High in protein
  • Peperami beef bar; A real taste and texture sensation. Providing you with the protein to fill you up and to help you get the most out of your day.
  • Packaged under protective atmosphere.
  • A meaty blend of beef and pork
  • 69kcal per bar
  • Perfect for busy days, afternoon pick-me-up, on the go, pre and post exercise
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 60g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Beef, Pork, Sugar, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, 100 g Peperami Flavour Meat Bar is made from 67 g Beef and 65 g Pork

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soy

Storage

For best taste keep chilled but does not require refrigeration.

Number of uses

20g bar = 1 portion; This bag contains 3 portions

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.

Return to

  • Questions/ comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com

Net Contents

3 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bar**%* per bar**
Energy 1445kJ 345kcal289kJ 69kcal3%
Fat 17g3.4g5%
Of which saturates 7g1.4g7%
Carbohydrates22g4.4g2%
Of which sugars 20g4g4%
Protein 26g5.2g10%
Salt 4g0.8g13%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
**20g bar = 1 portion---
This bag contains 3 portions---

