Peperami Beef Bars 3 X 20G

- Energy289kJ 69kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1445kJ 345kcal
Product Description
- Original flavour meat bar made from formed meat of minced beef and pork; cured, dried and smoked.
- To find out more...
- Visit: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
- www.peperami.tv
- Protein kick††
- ††High in protein
- Peperami beef bar; A real taste and texture sensation. Providing you with the protein to fill you up and to help you get the most out of your day.
- Packaged under protective atmosphere.
- A meaty blend of beef and pork
- 69kcal per bar
- Perfect for busy days, afternoon pick-me-up, on the go, pre and post exercise
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 60g
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Beef, Pork, Sugar, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, 100 g Peperami Flavour Meat Bar is made from 67 g Beef and 65 g Pork
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soy
Storage
For best taste keep chilled but does not require refrigeration.
Number of uses
20g bar = 1 portion; This bag contains 3 portions
Name and address
- Peperami Snacks,
- LSI-Germany GmbH,
- Eyber Str. 81,
- D-91522 Ansbach.
Return to
- Questions/ comments?
- Please email to feedback@peperami.com
Net Contents
3 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar**
|%* per bar**
|Energy
|1445kJ 345kcal
|289kJ 69kcal
|3%
|Fat
|17g
|3.4g
|5%
|Of which saturates
|7g
|1.4g
|7%
|Carbohydrates
|22g
|4.4g
|2%
|Of which sugars
|20g
|4g
|4%
|Protein
|26g
|5.2g
|10%
|Salt
|4g
|0.8g
|13%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**20g bar = 1 portion
|-
|-
|-
|This bag contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019