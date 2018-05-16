Product Description
- DUCK DEEP ACTION GEL FLORAL FANTASY 750ML
- Getting your toilet clean is as easy as chilling on a pond. Duck® Deep Action Gel Floral Fantasy toilet stain remover sanitises your toilet in three simple steps, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The uniquely shaped neck of this strong toilet cleaner – inspired by yours truly – allows you to better reach under the toilet RIM, leaving your entire toilet bowl clean by removing limescale, mineral deposits and toilet ring stains. Eliminate unpleasant odours with a fresh, long-lasting Floral Fantasy fragrance that you’ll want to splash your feathers in. (Although for non-feathered humans that is certainly not recommended. Or so I’m told to say). Toilet cleaning isn't rocket science, it's Duck® Science.
- Duck® Deep Action Gel toilet bowl cleaner kills 99;9% of germs in your toilet
- Toilet descaler removes limescale, mineral deposits and toilet ring buildup
- Uniquely shaped neck allows for better reach under the rim, evenly coating the bowl with toilet gel for 360° coverage
- Cleans and freshens in three easy steps with no harsh toilet cleaner smell
- Pack size: 750ML
<5% non-ionic surfactants; also contains: disinfectants; perfume; linalool
- HOW TO USE: 1. Lift the toilet seat 2. To remove the cap, squeeze the two textured side surfaces and unscrew completely 3. Tip bottle to fill neck 4. Direct liquid under the rim and squeeze evenly around the bowl 5. Brush above and below the water line, then flush 6. Replace cap and close tightly until an audible click is heard 7. For stubborn stains, allow product to sit for several minutes WHERE TO USE: Toilets
- Active Ingredients: Quaternary ammonium compounds, benzyl- C12-18-alkyldimenthyl, chlorides 0.1828% (0.1828g/100g); Quaternary ammonium compounds, di-C8-10-alkyldimenthyl, chlorides 0.2742% (0.2742g/100g). Contains: Formic acid; Alcohols; C13-15-branched and linear, ethoxylated EO=8; Quaternary ammonium compounds, benzyl-12-18-alkydimethyl, chlorides; Quaternary ammonium compounds, di-C8-10-alkyldimethyl, chlorides. Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Wear eye protection. Dispose of contents/containers in accordance with local regulations. For use only in toilets bowls. Do not mix with bleach or any other household cleaners.
750ml ℮
- Corrosive
