Higgidy Chicken & Chorizo Pie 250G

Product Description
- Chicken & Chorizo Pie
- All-butter shortcrust pastry with a creamy filling of spinach, peppers and cannellini beans, with British free range chicken and smoky Spanish chorizo, hand-topped with smoked paprika potatoes.
- Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- With crispy paprika potatoes
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Potato (26%), Free-Range Chicken (18%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion, Butter (Milk), Chorizo (7%) (Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Nutmeg, Oregano), Cannellini Beans, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Spinach, Yellow Pepper, Lemon Juice, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, British Chicken Stock, Salt, Thyme, Lemon Peel, Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper
Allergy Information
- Made on a site that handles Egg
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.For use by see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This pie tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging, Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 25 minutes. Do not reheat.
Preparation and Usage
- This pie is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.
Warnings
- We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain
Name and address
- Higgidy,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie
|Energy
|999kJ/240kcal
|2498kJ/599kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|35.5g
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|16.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.6g
|49.1g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.4g
|Protein
|9.4g
|23.4g
|Salt
|0.70g
|1.76g
Safety information
