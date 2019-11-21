Tesco Finest Butternut Squash , Mascarpone & Sage Quiche 400G

- Energy1171kJ 281kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ / 281kcal
Product Description
- Butternut squash, Cheddar cheese, spinach, double cream and sage in a butter enriched shortcrust pastry, topped with mascarpone sauce.
- Butter enriched shortcrust pastry filled with butternut squash, Cheddar, spinach, double cream and sage. Finished with creamy mascarpone sauce.
Our chefs have sourced the finest quality ingredients to create our classic tart recipes. Our tarts are carefully prepared and finished in our bakery.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butternut Squash (17%), Pasteurised Egg, Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese (8%) (Milk), Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Spinach, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Fromage Frais (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sage (0.5%), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Thyme, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
Preparation and Usage
Can be served hot or cold.
For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Card. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a tart (100g)
|Energy
|1171kJ / 281kcal
|1171kJ / 281kcal
|Fat
|17.5g
|17.5g
|Saturates
|8.7g
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|23.3g
|23.3g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|6.7g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
