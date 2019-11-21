By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Butternut Squash , Mascarpone & Sage Quiche 400G

Tesco Finest Butternut Squash , Mascarpone & Sage Quiche 400G
£ 3.10
£0.78/100g
1/4 of a tart
  • Energy1171kJ 281kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates8.7g
    44%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  Butternut squash, Cheddar cheese, spinach, double cream and sage in a butter enriched shortcrust pastry, topped with mascarpone sauce.
  • Butter enriched shortcrust pastry filled with butternut squash, Cheddar, spinach, double cream and sage. Finished with creamy mascarpone sauce.
  • Butter enriched shortcrust pastry filled with butternut squash, Cheddar, spinach, double cream and sage. Finished with creamy mascarpone sauce. Our chefs have sourced the finest quality ingredients to create our classic tart recipes. Our tarts are carefully prepared and finished in our bakery.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butternut Squash (17%), Pasteurised Egg, Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese (8%) (Milk), Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Spinach, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Fromage Frais (Milk), Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sage (0.5%), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Thyme, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-18 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

    For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a tart (100g)
Energy1171kJ / 281kcal1171kJ / 281kcal
Fat17.5g17.5g
Saturates8.7g8.7g
Carbohydrate23.3g23.3g
Sugars3.5g3.5g
Fibre1.6g1.6g
Protein6.7g6.7g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

