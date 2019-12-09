Soulful Sri Lankan Cauliflower & Kale Quinoa 380G

Ingredients
Water, Coconut Milk (18.3%), Cauliflower (13%), Red Pepper, Diced Tomato, Onion, Green Lentils (5%), Kale (3.6%), British White Quinoa (2.2%), Lime Juice, Ginger Puree, Gluten Free Flour [Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat], Garlic Puree, Coriander, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Rice Flour, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Onion, Yeast Extract, Celery, Carrot, Spices, Sunflower Oil, White Mushroom, Herbs, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Carrot, Onion), Pumpkin, Lovage, Garlic], Red Chilli Puree, Ground Coriander, Tamarind Paste, Seven Spice [Coriander, Fenugreek, Turmeric, Mustard, Garlic, Salt, Maize Flour, Paprika, Chilli, Fennel, Cayenne Pepper, Celery, Ginger, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Cloves, Cumin, Bay Leaves, Citric Acid], Salt, Garam Masala, Ground Cumin, Ground Cardamom, Turmeric, Mustard Seeds