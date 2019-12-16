By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Triple Bean Chilli 400G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Triple Bean Chilli 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1759kJ 417kcal
    21%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed beans and butternut squash in a tomato and chilli sauce served with long grain rice.
  • Married with a smoky tomato sauce and fragrant coriander rice.
  • 100% Plant Based Married with a smoky tomato sauce and fragrant coriander rice.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice(Water, Long Grain Rice), Onion, Tomato, Cannellini Beans (9%), Red Kidney Beans (8%), Butternut Squash (8%), Red Pepper, Butter Beans (5%), Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Jalapeño Chilli, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Cumin Seed, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Leek, Yeast Extract, Cracked Black Pepper, Oregano, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Carrot, Chilli Flakes, Sea Salt, Parsley, Ground Bay Leaf, White Peppercorns, Allspice, Ground Bay Leaf, Pimento Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes. Peel back film lid. Add 3tsp of water to rice, stir both compartments and re-cover, then heat for a further 7 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power for 3 mins 30 secs (800W)/3 mins (900W).
Peel back film lid.
Add 3tsp of water to rice, stir both compartments and re-cover, then heat on full power for a further 1 min 30 secs.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (392g)
Energy449kJ / 107kcal1759kJ / 417kcal
Fat1.7g6.7g
Saturates0.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate17.9g70.2g
Sugars2.6g10.2g
Fibre3.4g13.3g
Protein3.2g12.5g
Salt0.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Very bland, needed to add quite a bit of salt to i

3 stars

Very bland, needed to add quite a bit of salt to it before I could enjoy it, and I usually don't really season my food that much

Poor attempt at a bean chilli

2 stars

Didn't taste like a chilli at all. Sauce was very runny and there was too much of it in comparison to the rather small amount of beans and veg. Won't be buying again as very disappointing.

Will not buy again

3 stars

I was really looking forward to this meal. The flavour was ok had just the right amount of heat. After cooking as per the instruction, I found the rice could have been softer and the sweet potato was rock hard, actually was like it had been put in raw and not been cooked beforehand. Probably wont buy again because of this

Dont buy it, sorry tesco.

2 stars

Its so bland. I didn't like it at all.

No flavour apart from the chilli

3 stars

I was really excited about this range, but unfortunately this was both too bland and too spicy at the same time - there was no flavour, just chilli spice.I must admit to preferring my chilli on the mild side, but I would have liked more tomato flavour, perhaps, or certainly more seasoning. For the price, it was ok, a reasonable sized portion of rice, but not a huge amount of veg in the sauce.

