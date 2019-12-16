Tesco Plant Chef Triple Bean Chilli 400G

Very bland, needed to add quite a bit of salt to i
Very bland, needed to add quite a bit of salt to it before I could enjoy it, and I usually don't really season my food that much
Poor attempt at a bean chilli
Didn't taste like a chilli at all. Sauce was very runny and there was too much of it in comparison to the rather small amount of beans and veg. Won't be buying again as very disappointing.
Will not buy again
I was really looking forward to this meal. The flavour was ok had just the right amount of heat. After cooking as per the instruction, I found the rice could have been softer and the sweet potato was rock hard, actually was like it had been put in raw and not been cooked beforehand. Probably wont buy again because of this
Dont buy it, sorry tesco.
Its so bland. I didn't like it at all.
No flavour apart from the chilli
I was really excited about this range, but unfortunately this was both too bland and too spicy at the same time - there was no flavour, just chilli spice.I must admit to preferring my chilli on the mild side, but I would have liked more tomato flavour, perhaps, or certainly more seasoning. For the price, it was ok, a reasonable sized portion of rice, but not a huge amount of veg in the sauce.