Fridge Raiders Combos Peri Peri 3 X 40G
- Energy780kJ 188kcal9%
- Fat15g21%
- Saturates3.7g18%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.53g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1950kJ / 470kcal
Product Description
- Cheese Pieces (50%) and Savoury Mix (50%) (with varying proportions of Peri Peri Flavour Peanuts, Oil Roasted Whole Blanched Peanuts, Chilli and Lime Almonds and Rice Cracker with a Sweet and Spicy Flavouring).
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Peri-peri peanuts, cheese bites, chilli & lime almonds & spicy rice crackers
- Contains: 10g protein
- 188 calories per 40 g
- High in protein
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Reduced Fat Cheese (Pasteurised Cows' Milk), Peri Peri Peanuts (Peanuts (96%), Rapeseed Oil, Peri Peri Flavour Seasoning (Salt, Spice (Paprika, Birds Eye Chilli, Chilli), Natural Flavouring, Sugar, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Herb (Thyme, Parsley), Acid (Citric Acid), Lemon Juice Powder), Peanuts (98% Peanuts, 2% Rapeseed Oil), Chilli and Lime Almonds (Almonds (91%), Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Salt, Chilli Pieces (0.8%), Dextrin, Yeast Extract, Mixed Spices, Onion, Flavouring, Garlic, Smoke Flavouring (0.12%), Natural Lime Flavouring (0.1%) (Gluten, Wheat), Acidifying Agent (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Rice Cracker Thai Sweet Chilli (59% Rice, Rice Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soy, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Thai Sweet Chilli Seasoning (Sugar, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Flavour (Paprika Extract, Sunflower Oil, Rosemary Extract), Spice Extract (Capsicum Extract, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), (Palm), Sunflower Oil)), Salt, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Celery, Sesame, Mustard and other Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Consume on day of opening.For Best Before see front of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
Return to
- Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
- Freephone 08007834321
- fridgeraiders.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1950kJ / 470kcal
|Fat
|36g
|of which saturates
|9.2g
|Carbohydrates
|5.8g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|Protein
|26g
|Salt
|1.3g
|Calcium
|476mg
