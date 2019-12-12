TESCO FINEST 6 SMOKED SALMON CHEESECAKES 150G

- Energy239kJ 58kcal3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ / 230kcal
Product Description
- Oatcakes with a layer of full fat soft cheese, lobster, coldwater prawn and king prawn mousse and a layer of full fat soft cheese and watercress mousse, garnished with smoked salmon (Salmo salar) pieces.
- Lobster and prawn mousse paired with creamy watercress mousse on a savoury oatcake base. Hand garnished with smoked Scottish salmon.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Single Cream (Milk), Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Smoked Salmon (8%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Watercress (6%), Oat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Lobster (Crustacean) (3.5%), Prawn (Crustacean) (3.5%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (3.5%), Oatmeal, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Tomato Paste, Salt, Milk Proteins, Palm Oil, White Pepper, Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland (U.K.) using salmon farmed in Scotland (U.K.)
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- This product is ready to eat. Remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving. Remove collar and serve.
- Why Not Try
- Serve as party food or as a starter with a few salad leaves.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One cheesecake (25g)
|Energy
|957kJ / 230kcal
|239kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|4.1g
|of which saturates
|6.3g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|12.6g
|3.1g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.1g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.2g
Safety information
