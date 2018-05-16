Tesco Finest Chocolate Tiffin Star 850g Serves 14
Product Description
- Milk and dark chocolate ganache with shortcake biscuit pieces, sultanas, fudge pieces, white chocolate chunks and gold lustre.
- A silky smooth Belgian chocolate ganache, which is enriched with fudge pieces, sultanas and shortcake balls, finished with a gold lustre. We make our tiffin to an extra indulgent recipe, with crunchy shortbread biscuit, chewy fudge pieces and smooth white chocolate chunks all swirled through a rich ganache of milk and dark Belgian chocolate. A sprinkle of gold lustre makes the perfect festive finish. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 850g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (18%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Double Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sultanas, Sugar, White Chocolate Chunks [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Shea Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Sweetened Condensed Milk [Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar], Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Coconut Oil, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Alginate, Pectin), Sunflower Oil, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 14 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
850g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (61g)
|Energy
|2246kJ / 539kcal
|1363kJ / 327kcal
|Fat
|36.4g
|22.1g
|Saturates
|21.6g
|13.1g
|Carbohydrate
|47.3g
|28.7g
|Sugars
|30.0g
|18.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.0g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
