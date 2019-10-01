By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sliced Potatoes 350G

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£2.86/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy789kJ 186kcal
    9%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 451kJ

Product Description

  • Peeled potato slices.
  • For great recipe ideas visit, realfood.tesco.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Perfect to bake
  • Carefully sliced, perfect for dauphinoise or pie topping
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 30 mins oven
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove packaging.
Pre-heat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Lightly coat the potato slices with (5-10 sprays) or (1 tbsp) of cooking oil, spread in an even layer across a baking tray.
Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden yellow colour, do not overcook.
For best results turn halfway through cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Caution
Take care as product will be very hot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Why not try as a tasty topping for a pie or layered up with a creamy sauce as a delicious dauphinoise.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (175g)% RI*
Energy 451kJ789kJ
-106kcal186kcal9%
Fat 0.2g0.3g0%
of which saturates 0.1g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 22.4g39.2g
of which sugars 2.4g4.2g5%
Fibre 2.4g4.2g
Protein 2.6g4.6g
Salt 0.1g0.1g2%
Pack contains 2 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

yeuch!

1 stars

These are nothing like the crispy potato slices you used to do. They are paltry and tasteless. Please bring back the crispy ones.

