Tesco Sliced Potatoes 350G

yeuch!
These are nothing like the crispy potato slices you used to do. They are paltry and tasteless. Please bring back the crispy ones.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 451kJ
Potato, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)
Keep refrigerated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove packaging.
Pre-heat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Lightly coat the potato slices with (5-10 sprays) or (1 tbsp) of cooking oil, spread in an even layer across a baking tray.
Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden yellow colour, do not overcook.
For best results turn halfway through cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Caution
Take care as product will be very hot.
Pack contains 2 servings
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (175g)
|% RI*
|Energy
|451kJ
|789kJ
|-
|106kcal
|186kcal
|9%
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.3g
|0%
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|22.4g
|39.2g
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|4.2g
|5%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.2g
|Protein
|2.6g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|2%
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019