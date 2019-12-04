Tesco Finest Coleslaw 600G
- Energy664kJ 161kcal8%
- Fat15.5g22%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 885kJ / 215kcal
Product Description
- Shredded cabbage, carrot, onion and chives in a crème fraîche mayonnaise.
- Crunchy shredded vegetables in a crème fraîche and chive mayonnaise.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 600g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (40%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Chive, Lemon Juice, Salt, Single Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|885kJ / 215kcal
|664kJ / 161kcal
|Fat
|20.7g
|15.5g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019