Tesco Finest Coleslaw 600G

Tesco Finest Coleslaw 600G
£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Offer

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy664kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 885kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded cabbage, carrot, onion and chives in a crème fraîche mayonnaise.
  • Crunchy shredded vegetables in a crème fraîche and chive mayonnaise.
  • Crunchy shredded vegetables in a crème fraîche and chive mayonnaise.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (40%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Chive, Lemon Juice, Salt, Single Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (75g)
Energy885kJ / 215kcal664kJ / 161kcal
Fat20.7g15.5g
Saturates1.8g1.4g
Carbohydrate5.3g4.0g
Sugars4.2g3.1g
Fibre1.4g1.0g
Protein1.1g0.8g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

