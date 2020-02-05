By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wild Bird Seed 12.55Kg

Wild Bird Seed 12.55Kg
£ 6.00
£0.48/kg
  • A great value bird food that will attract a variety of garden birds.
  • Pack size: 12.55KG

Information

Ingredients

Wheat, Cut Maize, Oats, Black Sunflower, Other Small Seeds and Oil

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: (see back of pack).

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • A Compound Feed For Wild Birds:
  • Feeding Guidelines:
  • Ideally feed from a hanging feeder, ground feeder or bird table.
  • Feeding Tips:
  • Only put out as much food as will be eaten over a 2 day period.
  • Clean bird feeders regularly using a safe disinfectant.
  • Always wash hands after handling bird feeders and food.

Warnings

  • Keep bag away from babies and small children.
  • Not suitable for human consumption.

Name and address

  • Marriage's Specialist Foods,
  • Alford,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • LN13 0BT.

Net Contents

12.55kg ℮

Safety information

Keep bag away from babies and small children. Not suitable for human consumption.

Birds hate it

1 stars

This wild bird seed is not good the birds do not like it and If I could return it I would .

