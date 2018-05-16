By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carex Mr Men Tutti Frutti Bath & Shower 500Ml

Carex Mr Men Tutti Frutti Bath & Shower 500Ml
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml
  • Tutti Frutti Bath & Shower
  • Carex Fun Edition Mr. Men Little Miss Tutti Frutti Hand Wash. Whether you have been cooking up a storm in the kitchen, playing hide and seek in the park or creating an arts and crafts masterpiece. Carex Fun Edition hand washes are ideal for every hand wash occasion. Look out for all our Mr. Men Little Miss characters on pack. Our bottle is recyclable - please put into your recycling bin. Carex - Live Life Hands On.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Citric Acid, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090

Warnings

  • WARNING: Avoid contact with stone surfaces and stainless steel. If product gets into eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly with warm water.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

Using Product Information

