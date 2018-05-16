Carex Mr Men Tutti Frutti Bath & Shower 500Ml

- Tutti Frutti Bath & Shower
- Carex Fun Edition Mr. Men Little Miss Tutti Frutti Hand Wash. Whether you have been cooking up a storm in the kitchen, playing hide and seek in the park or creating an arts and crafts masterpiece. Carex Fun Edition hand washes are ideal for every hand wash occasion. Look out for all our Mr. Men Little Miss characters on pack. Our bottle is recyclable - please put into your recycling bin. Carex - Live Life Hands On.
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Citric Acid, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090
Warnings
- WARNING: Avoid contact with stone surfaces and stainless steel. If product gets into eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly with warm water.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: Avoid contact with stone surfaces and stainless steel. If product gets into eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly with warm water.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020