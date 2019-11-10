Tesco Cajun Spiced Chicken Burgers 200G

perfect for wraps
this is great. cut it up and put it in wraps. nicely spiced
Chicken Breast (66%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Corn Grits, Spices [Paprika, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Turmeric], Wheat Gluten, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Herbs [Oregano, Thyme], Chilli Powder, Paprika Extract, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Dextrose, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Made using Chicken from the EU
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-27mins
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructions Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions One burger (90g**)
|Energy
|965kJ
|868kJ
|-
|230kcal
|207kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|8.9g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|14.2g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|19.5g
|17.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 180g
|-
|-
Caution This product contains raw meat. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
