Tesco Cajun Spiced Chicken Burgers 200G


£ 2.00
£10.00/kg
One burger
  • Energy868kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 965kJ

Product Description

  • Chicken breast in a spicy Cajun coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Whole breast fillet
  • Coated in golden, Cajun breadcrumbs for a spicy crunch
  • Oven 22 mins
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (66%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Corn Grits, Spices [Paprika, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Turmeric], Wheat Gluten, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Herbs [Oregano, Thyme], Chilli Powder, Paprika Extract, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Dextrose, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Made using Chicken from the EU

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions


Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-27mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18-20 mins

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product contains raw meat. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions One burger (90g**)
Energy 965kJ868kJ
-230kcal207kcal
Fat 9.9g8.9g
of which saturates 1.2g1.0g
Carbohydrate 15.7g14.2g
of which sugars 1.3g1.1g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 19.5g17.5g
Salt 0.6g0.5g
Pack contains 2 servings--
**When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 180g--

Safety information

View more safety information



