Tesco Cooked And Peeled King Prawns 300G

- Energy254kJ 60kcal3%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 80kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
- Plump, skilfully prepared and gently cooked for flavour. Our prawns are from the warm waters of farms that follow our strict welfare standards. Prepared and ready to eat. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly Sourced Plump, juicy and gently cooked with a delicate flavour.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Ready to eat
- Responsibly sourced
- Plump, juicy and gently cooked with a delicate flavour
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
- It is normal for there to be an odour from this product on opening. This will dissipate when the product has been removed from its packaging and left to rest for 2 minutes.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|338kJ / 80kcal
|254kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.4g
|13.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019