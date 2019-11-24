Tesco Plant Chef Southern Fried Fillets 250G

Awful even the dog wouldn't eat it.
Disappointingly dry and tasteless
What a shame. I've been vegetarian for over a decade and have tried many vegetarian products in my time. I had high hopes for these as they looked nice but they were dry and there was not much "southern fried" taste. The packet says to serve immediately once opened so worth bearing in mind when meal planning if intending to buy these. I wouldn't recommend that you do though, I won't be buying again. Disappointing.
Absolutely delicious!
I ordered these after seeing the plant chef advert and I must say that these did not fail to please, they were absolutely delicious, the whole family enjoyed them! Will be ordering again! Well done Tesco!
Dreadful!
Hard pushed to give this 3 stars to be honest, very dry, very bland, wont be buying again, very disappointed indead
Disappointed
Bought these after reading the good reviews but I was really disappointed. The texture is good but there is barely any southern fried flavour, the taste was not nice. I will stick with Quorn southern fried bites which are much nicer. Also, there are 2 fillets which the instruction say must be used immediately the package is opened and cannot be frozen. They are not sealed separately so if just one is wanted the second one cannot be eaten the next day so has to be wasted.
Very nice! We ate these smothered in mash with bis
Very nice! We ate these smothered in mash with bisto. They were very filling and tasty.
very good.
Just like the ‘real deal’
Super tasty and great texture. The price is great too, an amazing product which I will be buying again!
Just Okay
Quite bland and a little bit dry. Not very 'Southern fried' but lightly spiced.
Fantastic Vegan Product!
Brilliant Product. Myself and husband are meat eaters but have a meat free Wednesday. I thought I would buy these as a substitute to SF chicken fillets. We had them in a burger bun with salad, salad and gherkins and were very impressed. The crumb on the outside is seasoned very well and gives a nice bite!