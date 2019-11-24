By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Southern Fried Fillets 250G

3.5(10)Write a review
£ 2.50
£10.00/kg
One fillet
  • Energy1122kJ 268kcal
    13%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 912kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Soy protein coated in spiced breadcrumbs.
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% plant based
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (18%), Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour, Soya Protein Isolate (5%), Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Methyl Cellulose, Onion Powder, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Sugar Cane, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), White Pepper, Iron, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, oven cook. Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: Medium 14-16 mins.
Place fillets under a pre-heated grill. Turn halfway through.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 25-30 mins.
Place fillets on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fillet (123g**)
Energy912kJ / 218kcal1122kJ / 268kcal
Fat10.4g12.8g
Saturates1.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate11.7g14.4g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre4.1g5.0g
Protein17.4g21.4g
Salt1.2g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 246g.--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointingly dry and tasteless

2 stars

What a shame. I've been vegetarian for over a decade and have tried many vegetarian products in my time. I had high hopes for these as they looked nice but they were dry and there was not much "southern fried" taste. The packet says to serve immediately once opened so worth bearing in mind when meal planning if intending to buy these. I wouldn't recommend that you do though, I won't be buying again. Disappointing.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

I ordered these after seeing the plant chef advert and I must say that these did not fail to please, they were absolutely delicious, the whole family enjoyed them! Will be ordering again! Well done Tesco!

Dreadful!

3 stars

Hard pushed to give this 3 stars to be honest, very dry, very bland, wont be buying again, very disappointed indead

Disappointed

2 stars

Bought these after reading the good reviews but I was really disappointed. The texture is good but there is barely any southern fried flavour, the taste was not nice. I will stick with Quorn southern fried bites which are much nicer. Also, there are 2 fillets which the instruction say must be used immediately the package is opened and cannot be frozen. They are not sealed separately so if just one is wanted the second one cannot be eaten the next day so has to be wasted.

Very nice! We ate these smothered in mash with bis

5 stars

Very nice! We ate these smothered in mash with bisto. They were very filling and tasty.

Just like the ‘real deal’

5 stars

Super tasty and great texture. The price is great too, an amazing product which I will be buying again!

Just Okay

3 stars

Quite bland and a little bit dry. Not very 'Southern fried' but lightly spiced.

Fantastic Vegan Product!

5 stars

Brilliant Product. Myself and husband are meat eaters but have a meat free Wednesday. I thought I would buy these as a substitute to SF chicken fillets. We had them in a burger bun with salad, salad and gherkins and were very impressed. The crumb on the outside is seasoned very well and gives a nice bite!

