By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Spicy Edamame Noodles 380G

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Spicy Edamame Noodles 380G
£ 2.50
£0.66/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1168kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars14.8g
    16%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 307kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked vermicelli noodles with bean sprouts, carrot and edamame soya beans in a chilli, coconut cream and ginger sauce, topped with red chilli rings.
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Lemongrass and ginger with a chilli kick
  • 100% Plant Based Lemongrass and ginger with a chilli kick
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • 100% plant based
  • Lemongrass and ginger with a chilli kick
  • Suitable for Vegan
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion, Water, Cooked Vermicelli Noodles (15%) [Water, Rice Flour], Bean Sprouts, Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans (6%), Red Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Cream, Ginger Purée, Light Muscovado Sugar, Lemongrass, Lime Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Spring Onion, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Garlic Purée, Galangal, Coriander, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Lime Leaf, Salt, Coriander Powder, Tamarind Paste, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cumin Powder, Dried Red Chilli, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Garlic, Shallot, Kaffir Lime Peel, Coriander Seed, Colour (Turmeric Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (380g)
Energy307kJ / 73kcal1168kJ / 278kcal
Fat2.1g7.9g
Saturates0.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate10.3g39.0g
Sugars3.9g14.8g
Fibre2.2g8.2g
Protein2.3g8.7g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disgusting slop

1 stars

It was a tasteless bowl of slop. Don’t expect it to fill you up, it’s watery. Complete waste of money. Really no effort went into creating this dish. Hang your heads in shame Tesco

Was looking forward to this so much but it was suc

1 stars

Was looking forward to this so much but it was such a disappointment - just some raw carrot & edamame beans & not much else

Jog on - nothing to see here

2 stars

Too hot for me (and I like spicy food). Disappointing all round, really. There was so little to it - I'm not talking calories, but tastes and textures. Meh. May if you're time poor and starving it would be worth having, but really a vegetable stir fry with some straight-to-wok noodles and a bunch of tamari wouldn't take *that* much longer and would be far tastier with more to fill your tum!

My wife said this was horrible. Mostly carrots and

1 stars

My wife said this was horrible. Mostly carrots and spices which masked any flavour (if any) Gave her heartburn.

Gritty, bland, no depth of flavour

2 stars

This was really poor. Very bland with minimal flavour. The noodles were also gritty. I really expected this to be tasty and satisfying but the opposite. Disappointing.

Definitely recommend

5 stars

Very tasty even for non-vegans.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here