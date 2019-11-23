Tesco Plant Chef Spicy Edamame Noodles 380G

Disgusting slop
It was a tasteless bowl of slop. Don’t expect it to fill you up, it’s watery. Complete waste of money. Really no effort went into creating this dish. Hang your heads in shame Tesco
Was looking forward to this so much but it was such a disappointment - just some raw carrot & edamame beans & not much else
Jog on - nothing to see here
Too hot for me (and I like spicy food). Disappointing all round, really. There was so little to it - I'm not talking calories, but tastes and textures. Meh. May if you're time poor and starving it would be worth having, but really a vegetable stir fry with some straight-to-wok noodles and a bunch of tamari wouldn't take *that* much longer and would be far tastier with more to fill your tum!
My wife said this was horrible. Mostly carrots and spices which masked any flavour (if any) Gave her heartburn.
Gritty, bland, no depth of flavour
This was really poor. Very bland with minimal flavour. The noodles were also gritty. I really expected this to be tasty and satisfying but the opposite. Disappointing.
Definitely recommend
Very tasty even for non-vegans.