By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

T. Fin* 4 Bloody Mary Prawn Verrines 160g

No ratings yetWrite a review
T. Fin* 4 Bloody Mary Prawn Verrines 160g
£ 4.00
£2.50/100g
One verrine
  • Energy250kJ 60kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 626kJ

Product Description

  • Individual pots of cooked and peeled coldwater prawns (Pandalus borealis) with tomato chutney and Bloody Mary Marie Rose sauce made with vodka, garnished with pink peppercorns.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • This product is ready to eat
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

MSC Certified Prawns (Crustacean) (31%), Water, Sugar, Onion, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Pepper, Vodka, Carrot, Salt, Gherkin, Milk Proteins, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pink Peppercorns, Citrus Fibre, Paprika, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Clove, Cayenne, Pepper, Molasses, Onion Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Paste

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in Scotland (U.K.)

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve straight from the refrigerator. Remove outer packaging and serve in the pot.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One verrine (40g)
Energy 626kJ250kJ
-149kcal60kcal
Fat 6.5g2.6g
of which saturates 0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate 15.1g6.0g
of which sugars 11.8g4.7g
Fibre 1.2g0.5g
Protein 7.0g2.8g
Salt 1.0g0.4g
Pack contains 4 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here