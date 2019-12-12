T. Fin* 4 Bloody Mary Prawn Verrines 160g

- Energy250kJ 60kcal3%
Product Description
- Individual pots of cooked and peeled coldwater prawns (Pandalus borealis) with tomato chutney and Bloody Mary Marie Rose sauce made with vodka, garnished with pink peppercorns.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- This product is ready to eat
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
MSC Certified Prawns (Crustacean) (31%), Water, Sugar, Onion, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Pepper, Vodka, Carrot, Salt, Gherkin, Milk Proteins, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pink Peppercorns, Citrus Fibre, Paprika, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Clove, Cayenne, Pepper, Molasses, Onion Purée, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Paste
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland (U.K.)
Preparation and Usage
- Serve straight from the refrigerator. Remove outer packaging and serve in the pot.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Name and address
Produced for:
Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Welwyn Garden City,
AL7 1GA,
U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold One verrine (40g)
|Energy
|626kJ
|250kJ
|-
|149kcal
|60kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|6.0g
|of which sugars
|11.8g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.4g
Safety information
