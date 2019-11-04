By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fry's Meat Free Medium Vegetable & Squash Slice 180G

5(1)Write a review
Fry's Meat Free Medium Vegetable & Squash Slice 180G
£ 2.00
£11.12/kg

Product Description

  • Med Veg & Squash Slice
  • As committed vegetarians, we embarked on a journey to make ethical and sustainable, protein foods for our own family. The food we made in our home kitchen was loved by many of our friends and soon we found ourselves on supermarket shelves. We are grateful to every customer who has chosen Fry's rather than an animal product. We hope we can make your journey to a meat free life a simple and enjoyable one.
  • Together we can make a difference!
  • Wally & Debbie Fry
  • Cooks in 15 mins
  • Meat free
  • Choose plant proteins choose kindness
  • Foods developed in our own kitchen
  • A non GM product
  • We aspire to do no harm 100% vegan
  • The vegan standard worldwide - 100% vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice), Potatoes, Quinoa, Onion, Water, Butternut Squash (3.5%), Spinach, Dried Potato (Potatoes, Stabiliser: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Grilled Aubergine (3%), Red Onion, Red Pepper (3%), Tomato, Mediterranean Tomato Sauce Blend (3%) (Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Spices (Paprika, Black Pepper), Colour: Paprika Extract, Herbs (Thyme, Marjoram, Oregano, Parsley, Sage, Basil), Garlic Powder, Spice Extract), Semi Dried Tomatoes (1.5%), Salt, Oregano, Capers (Capers, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Pastry Glaze (Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Colour: Beta Carotene), Cracked Black Pepper, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedStore at or below 4 °C. Suitable for freezing, once thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: To heat place on a tray and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180C/360F for 15-18 minutes. These instructions, as appliances may vary, are a guideline only, so please ensure that product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK from local and imported ingredients

Number of uses

Servings per package: 1, Serving size: 180 g

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Court,
  • Mixbury,
  • Oxfordshire,

Return to

  • Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Court,
  • Mixbury,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • NN13 5RN.
  • Tel: (01280) 701608
  • enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving
Energy (kJ)1357 kJ2443 kJ
Energy (kcal)(325 kcal)(585 kcal)
Fat (g)17.1 g30.78 g
- Of which Saturates (g)8.8 g15.9 g
Carbohydrate (g)36.2 g65.2 g
- Of which Sugars 1.7 g3.1 g
Fibre (g)1.8 g3.2 g
Protein (g)5.5 g10.0 g
Salt (g)1.3 g2.3 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

frys veg pie

5 stars

nice flakey pastry nice tasting made a change from a sandwich

