Fry's Meat Free Medium Vegetable & Squash Slice 180G

frys veg pie
nice flakey pastry nice tasting made a change from a sandwich
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice), Potatoes, Quinoa, Onion, Water, Butternut Squash (3.5%), Spinach, Dried Potato (Potatoes, Stabiliser: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Grilled Aubergine (3%), Red Onion, Red Pepper (3%), Tomato, Mediterranean Tomato Sauce Blend (3%) (Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Spices (Paprika, Black Pepper), Colour: Paprika Extract, Herbs (Thyme, Marjoram, Oregano, Parsley, Sage, Basil), Garlic Powder, Spice Extract), Semi Dried Tomatoes (1.5%), Salt, Oregano, Capers (Capers, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Pastry Glaze (Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Colour: Beta Carotene), Cracked Black Pepper, Garlic Powder
Keep refrigeratedStore at or below 4 °C. Suitable for freezing, once thawed do not refreeze
Oven cook
Instructions: To heat place on a tray and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180C/360F for 15-18 minutes. These instructions, as appliances may vary, are a guideline only, so please ensure that product is piping hot before serving.
Made in the UK from local and imported ingredients
Servings per package: 1, Serving size: 180 g
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per serving
|Energy (kJ)
|1357 kJ
|2443 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|(325 kcal)
|(585 kcal)
|Fat (g)
|17.1 g
|30.78 g
|- Of which Saturates (g)
|8.8 g
|15.9 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|36.2 g
|65.2 g
|- Of which Sugars
|1.7 g
|3.1 g
|Fibre (g)
|1.8 g
|3.2 g
|Protein (g)
|5.5 g
|10.0 g
|Salt (g)
|1.3 g
|2.3 g
