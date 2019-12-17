Menissez Sourdough Baguette 250G

Product Description
- Part Baked Baguette
- A stone oven part-baked bread made with our homemade sourdough
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Bake at home
- Slow dough traditional family recipe
- Freshly baked in 10 minutes!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Sourdough, Yeast, Ethyl Alcohol, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Malted Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Extract, Malted Barley Flour, Deactivated Yeast, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 24h. Suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven at 200-220°C (Gas Mark 6-7) for 10-12 minutes.
Produce of
Made in France
Name and address
- Menissez,
- JM BP21038 Feignies,
- 59606 Maubeuge Cedex,
- France.
Return to
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100G
|Energy
|1032 kJ / 243 kcal
|Fat
|1,0 g
|of which saturates
|0,28 g
|Carbohydrates
|50,3 g
|of which sugars
|2,6 g
|Proteins
|7,9 g
|Salt
|1,31 g
Using Product Information
