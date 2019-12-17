By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Menissez Sourdough Baguette 250G

Menissez Sourdough Baguette 250G
£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Part Baked Baguette
  • A stone oven part-baked bread made with our homemade sourdough
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Bake at home
  • Slow dough traditional family recipe
  • Freshly baked in 10 minutes!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Sourdough, Yeast, Ethyl Alcohol, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Malted Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Extract, Malted Barley Flour, Deactivated Yeast, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 24h. Suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven at 200-220°C (Gas Mark 6-7) for 10-12 minutes.

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • Menissez,
  • JM BP21038 Feignies,
  • 59606 Maubeuge Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Menissez,
  • Consumer Service,
  • JM BP21038 Feignies,
  • 59606 Maubeuge Cedex,
  • France.

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100G
Energy 1032 kJ / 243 kcal
Fat 1,0 g
of which saturates 0,28 g
Carbohydrates50,3 g
of which sugars 2,6 g
Proteins7,9 g
Salt 1,31 g

