By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Decorated Kitchen Towel 2 Rolls

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Decorated Kitchen Towel 2 Rolls
£ 1.35
£1.35/100sheet

Product Description

  • Tesco Decorated Kitchen Towel 2 Rolls
  • Tesco Decorated Kitchen Towel 2 Roll
  • Strong & absorbent for everyday cleaning 100 sheets per pack
  • Tesco Kitchen Towels have been developed to be strong and absorbent enough for your everyday household needs. From cleaning surfaces to mopping up spills; Tesco Kitchen Towels are the simple and hygienic solution for a variety of household tasks and chores. 2 Rolls 2 ply kitchen towels. Average 50 sheets per roll. Sheet size 240mm x 208mm approx. Average total area 4.99m2 approx WARNINGS Do not use with strong household cleaners. To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children. Our Promise We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm Produced in the U.K. for Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA, U.K. Freephone 0800 50 55 55. Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Tesco Ireland Ltd., Gresham House, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Freephone 1800 248 123. Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. (C) Tesco 2019. SC1309C
  • 2 rolls of 2 ply kitchen towels.
  • Average 50 sheets per roll.
  • Sheet size 240mm x 208mm approx.
  • Average total area 4.99m2 approx.
  • Strong & absorbent for everyday cleaning
  • 100 sheets per pack
  • Pack size: 100SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for use with some household cleaners - test before use

Warnings

  • Warning
  • To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
  • Do not use with strong household cleaners.

Recycling info

Wrap. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x Rolls

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children. Do not use with strong household cleaners.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it 👌👌

4 stars

Love it 👌👌

Usually bought next

Tesco Soft Regular Tissues 72S

£ 1.00
£1.39/100sheet

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Tesco Antibacterial Floor Wipes Apple 15Pack

£ 1.00
£0.07/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here