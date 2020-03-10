By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fruit Salad 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fruit Salad 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy111kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 138kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of cantaloupe and honeydew melon, strawberry and grapes.
  • Cantaloupe and honeydew melon balls, strawberries and seedless grapes. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • CAREFULLY HAND PICKED Cantaloupe and honeydew melon balls, strawberries and seedless grapes
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cantaloupe Melon, Honeydew Melon, Strawberry, Grapes.

Storage

Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 7 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy138kJ / 33kcal111kJ / 26kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate6.6g5.3g
Sugars6.6g5.3g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein0.4g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C19mg (24%NRV)15mg (19%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Frozen Strawberry & Blueberry 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Frozen Pineapple Chunks 450G

£ 2.00
£4.45/kg

Offer

Tesco Mixed Fruits 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here