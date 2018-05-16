Tesco Plant Chef Coronation Cauliflower Wrap

- Energy1783kJ 426kcal21%
Product Description
- Roasted cauliflower with coronation curry sauce and spinach in a plain tortilla.
- 100% plant based
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Cauliflower (26%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spinach (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Lime Juice, Sugar, Sultanas, Coconut, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), Apricot, Onion, Spices, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Rice Starch, Pea Protein, Rice Flour, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), White Wine Vinegar, Cottonseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|939kJ / 224kcal
|1783kJ / 426kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|20.5g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.5g
|48.5g
|Sugars
|5.7g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|6.5g
|Protein
|4.6g
|8.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
