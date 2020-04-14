By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gordal Olives With Lemon & Garlic 215G

Tesco Gordal Olives With Lemon & Garlic 215G
£ 4.50
£2.10/100g
¼ of a pack
  • Energy194kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 588kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted Gordal olives in a rapeseed oil, lemon, garlic and rosemary dressing.
  • Gordal Olives with Lemon & Garlic
  • Pack size: 215G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gordal Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Garlic, Rosemary, Black Pepper.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g

Nutrition

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

