Jus-Rol Tear & Share Garlic & Herbs 340G

£ 2.50
£0.74/100g

1/6 of bread with garlic spread (57g) uncooked contains:
  • Energy718 kJ 171 kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.8 g
    10%
  • Saturates2.7 g
    14%
  • Sugars4.4 g
    5%
  • Salt1.40 g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266 kJ / 302 kcal

Product Description

  • Chilled uncooked dough with garlic spread.
  • Home baked
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Dough (88%): Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Soy, Sunflower), Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Buttermilk Powder, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Spread (12%): Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Coconut), Garlic (13%), Water, Salt, Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring (contains Milk), Colour (Beta Carotene), Italian Herb Mix (Oregano, Sage, Thyme, Marjoram, Basil)

Allergy Information

  • Dough may contain Egg and Soy, Garlic Spread may contain Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated until ready to use.Do not freeze. Use By: See Side of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • For making a loaf of Tear & Share Garlic Bread you will need an extra 30g of butter and 50-60g (3/4 cup) of shredded cheese of your choice (we suggest mild taste cheese like gouda/edam/emmental).
  • 1. Preheat the oven to 170°C (150°C fan assisted ovens). Brush the baking pan with some oil.
  • 2. Pull the red corner of the label down to the left and around the can. The can will open itself.
  • 3. Cut each of the rolls in 4 equal pieces, then put half of them in the baking pan.
  • 4. Sprinkle half of the cheese, then fill with the rest of dough pieces and top with the rest of the cheese.
  • 5. Melt the butter with the garlic spread in a microwave oven (1 min at 350W approx.), then stir.
  • 6. Drizzle the bread with the butter and garlic mix.
  • 7. Bake for 24-26 min until the top of the bread is golden brown.
  • 8. Let it to cool down for 10 minutes and serve!
  • Tip: you can add any other toppings of your choice like chopped mushrooms, green & red diced peppers, bacon flakes, etc.

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • At Jus Rol™ we love pastry and we hope you do too. To get in touch you can phone and contact us via our website.
  • Telephone Monday - Friday 9am - 6pm 0800 028 0089 (UK only) 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
  • www.jusrol.co.uk
  • www.jusrol.ie
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(uncooked) Per 100g(uncooked) 1/6 of bread with garlic spread (57g)%* (57g)
Energy 1266 kJ / 302 kcal718 kJ / 171 kcal9%
Fat 11.9 g6.8 g10%
of which saturates 4.8 g2.7 g14%
Carbohydrate 40.5 g23.0 g9%
of which sugars 7.7 g4.4 g5%
Fibre 1.1 g0.6 g-
Protein 7.5 g4.3 g9%
Salt 2.48 g1.40 g23%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Fiddly to prepare but well worth the effort

4 stars

When we bought this we assumed in just needed popping in the oven to prepare. We were a little surprised that we had to add our own ingredients and that the instructions were a little fiddly. However, the end result was very good and worth the effort. And, of course, we'll be experts next time!

Sweet and stodgy

3 stars

The instructions were hard to follow, and then when it was cooked it was stodgy and tasted really sweet. I won’t bother buying this again

Great taste

5 stars

Great flavor and texture. Will definitely buy again, so easy to make 10/10

Fiddly

3 stars

The instructions were really difficult to follow and it did not look like the picture. I didn't like that I had to add my own shredded cheese.

Enjoyed it with a pasta dish

3 stars

Enjoyed it with a pasta dish

Nice for a change

4 stars

Different to other products on the market and nice for a change. My only negative is that it fell apart round the sides.

Great taste, but fiddly to make.

4 stars

Tasted really nice, but found the instructions quite difficult to follow and didn’t look anything like the picture on the box! Might just stick to normal garlic bread in future.

Easy to cook, soft, very tasty bread. Highly recom

5 stars

Easy to cook, soft, very tasty bread. Highly recommended.

I did enjoy this but was surprised that you have t

4 stars

I did enjoy this but was surprised that you have to add 2 ingredients of your own (butter and cheese) so it wasn't QUITE such good value as I'd thought when I bought it.

Too Much Work

1 stars

Gave it a shot, but way too much work involved to get this ready. The instructions seem a little too complicated and this is definitely not the product to get if you just want to stick something in the oven for tea. Wasn't even that tasty.

1-10 of 39 reviews

Offer

Offer

Offer

Offer

