Jus-Rol Tear & Share Garlic & Herbs 340G

Fiddly to prepare but well worth the effort
When we bought this we assumed in just needed popping in the oven to prepare. We were a little surprised that we had to add our own ingredients and that the instructions were a little fiddly. However, the end result was very good and worth the effort. And, of course, we'll be experts next time!
Sweet and stodgy
The instructions were hard to follow, and then when it was cooked it was stodgy and tasted really sweet. I won’t bother buying this again
Great taste
Great flavor and texture. Will definitely buy again, so easy to make 10/10
Fiddly
The instructions were really difficult to follow and it did not look like the picture. I didn't like that I had to add my own shredded cheese.
Enjoyed it with a pasta dish
Enjoyed it with a pasta dish
Nice for a change
Different to other products on the market and nice for a change. My only negative is that it fell apart round the sides.
Great taste, but fiddly to make.
Tasted really nice, but found the instructions quite difficult to follow and didn’t look anything like the picture on the box! Might just stick to normal garlic bread in future.
Easy to cook, soft, very tasty bread. Highly recom
Easy to cook, soft, very tasty bread. Highly recommended.
I did enjoy this but was surprised that you have t
I did enjoy this but was surprised that you have to add 2 ingredients of your own (butter and cheese) so it wasn't QUITE such good value as I'd thought when I bought it.
Too Much Work
Gave it a shot, but way too much work involved to get this ready. The instructions seem a little too complicated and this is definitely not the product to get if you just want to stick something in the oven for tea. Wasn't even that tasty.