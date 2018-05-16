Garnier Ambre Solaire After Sun Travel Size 100Ml

Product Description
- G/A/S AFTER SUN TRAVEL SIZE 100ML
- Garnier Ambre Solaire Aftersun Soothing and Hydrating Lotion is right for you if your skin feels tight after a day in the sun and needs to be soothed and hydrated. Unlike your normal moisturiser, this soothing, hydrating lotion is specially developed to soothe and nourish skin that feels dehydrated after sun exposure. The formula is enriched with naturally derived Aloe Vera, a desert plant capable of surviving for months in extreme conditions and without water. It is rich in vitamins and minerals and is known for its calming properties. The result: soothed, nourished and hydrated skin for up to 24 hours.
- This convenient travel size format is easy to transport and perfect for hand luggage.
- Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Garnier's suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Enriched with naturally derived aloe vera
- Travel size format aftersun
- 24hr hydration
- Soothes and nourishes skin
- Cooling effect
- Non-sticky and non-greasy
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 100ML
737935 1, Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene, Xanthan Gum, Zinc Gluconate, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis / Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Carbomer, Farnesol, Geraniol, Bisabolol, Methylparaben, Citronellol, Citral, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B43044/1)
Made in France
- Apply daily onto clean skin, after sun exposure. Non-sticky, non-greasy and a pleasure to use, this soothing, hydrating lotion is instantly absorbed by the skin.
- TSA 75000 93584,
- St Ouen Cedex,
- France.
- TSA 75000 93584,
- St Ouen Cedex,
- France.
100ml
