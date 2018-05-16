Colgate Gum Invigorate Detox Mouthwash 500Ml

- Colgate Gum Invigorate Detox Mouthwash helps to prevent gum problems and fights bacteria along the gum line, the main cause of gum irritation.
- This zero alcohol* mouthwash formula contains oak bark extract, purifies your gum day after day and delivers 24/7 plaque protection when used twice daily.
- *This formula does not contain ethyl alcohol.
- Extends protection
- Firmly protected teeth
- With oak bark extract
- Cleans and purifies gums
- Effectively fights plaque bacteria
- For sensitive gums
- Daily fluoride mouthwash
- Freshens breath
- Contains fluoride for cavity protection
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Aroma, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Fluoride, Menthol, Sodium Saccharin, Citric Acid, Quercus Robur Bark Extract, Abies Sibirica Oil, CI 19140, CI 42051, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (225 ppm F¯)
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Mouthwash.
- It is recommended to brush teeth after every meal and to consult the dentist regularly.
Warnings
- DO NOT SWALLOW. NOT FOR USE BY CHILDREN UNDER 6 YEARS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
Return to
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
- Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
- www.colgate.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
